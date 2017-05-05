Steven Adler and Friends To Rock Guns N' Roses At Ride of Ronnie

Billed as Steven Adler and Friends, the group will also feature Mike Devin (Whitesnake), Lita Ford, Robert Sarzo (Hurricane), Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot), Patrick Stone (Budderside) and Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, Dio, Dokken).

The 3rd Annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Rally and Concert will be taking place this Sunday May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles and will benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

The event will also feature performance from Lynch Mob, Eddie Money, Rough Cutt, Dio Disciples, The Loveless and more. Find additional details here.