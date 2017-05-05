The Crystal Method Announce Summer Dates With Tool

The dates with Tool will be kicking off on June 12th at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta and wrapping up on June 24th at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA.

The U.S. and Canadian trek will include shows in Edmonton, Vancouver, George (Seattle), Boise, San Jose and Sacramento. The headline dates include shows in Chicago, Denver, Petaluma and Santa Cruz.

Kirkland will follow the busy summer of tour by beginning the recording of his next studio album. He had this to say, "I am excited about the music I'm making at my LA studio Crystalwerks and the people I'm working with. The new album is sounding amazing and this summer tour with Tool is going to be epic!"



The Crystal Method Tour Dates:

6/9 Chicago, IL #Afterlife - Annex Nightclub (headline show)

6/10 Denver, CO Beta (headline show)

6/20 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre (headline show)

6/22 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst (headline show)

7/28 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

Dates with Tool:

6/12 Calgary, Alberta Canada

6/13 Edmonton, Alberta Canada Rogers Place

6/15 Vancouver, BC Canada Rogers Arena

6/17 George, WA Gorge Ampitheatre

6/18 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center

6/21 San Jose, CA SAP Center At San Jose

6/23 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

6/24 San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Amphitheater