|
Unreleased Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar Track Leaked Online
.
(Radio.com) Martin Shkreli is back in the news and this time not because of his beef with Wu-Tang Clan. Last December, the pharmaceutical villain claimed to have purchased Lil Wayne's unreleased double-disc album Tha Carter V. He played a clip from the record to prove it, but later assured Wayne he wouldn't leak the album. Despite his promise, the pharma bro played a clip of Wayne and Kendrick Lamar's collaboration, 'Mona Lisa," from the album over a recent live stream, according to TMZ. After clicking through the track to avoid a full preview, Shkreli plays a snippet from a track titled, 'The Life of Carter." In the video, Shkreli claims "Mona Lisa" is "the best song of the d— thing." Though the audio is poor and choppy, it's easy to tell the tracks are from Lamar and Wayne. Watch the clip here.
He played a clip from the record to prove it, but later assured Wayne he wouldn't leak the album. Despite his promise, the pharma bro played a clip of Wayne and Kendrick Lamar's collaboration, 'Mona Lisa," from the album over a recent live stream, according to TMZ.
After clicking through the track to avoid a full preview, Shkreli plays a snippet from a track titled, 'The Life of Carter." In the video, Shkreli claims "Mona Lisa" is "the best song of the d— thing."
Though the audio is poor and choppy, it's easy to tell the tracks are from Lamar and Wayne. Watch the clip here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Blink-182 And Linkin Park Teaming Up For Stadium Shows
• Queen Legend Surprises Fans With New Audio Visual Release
• Steven Adler and Friends To Rock Guns N' Roses At Ride of Ronnie
• KISS Star Peter Criss Plans Surprises At Farewell Shows
• Red Hot Chili Peppers Austin City Limits Festival Lineup
• NWOBHM Legends Diamond Head Announce U.S. Tour
• Don Broco Mix Wedding Crashers And Horror Movie With Pretty Video
• Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Marvel's The Defenders' Trailer
• Phoenix Perform New Single 'J-Boy' Jimmy Fallon
• Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper's' Gets Star Wars Makeover Album
• AFI Release Music Video For 'Hidden Knives'
• The Crystal Method Announce Summer Dates With Tool
• Halestorm Release 'Dar Daughter' Video
• The Night Flight Orchestra Stream New Song 'Domino'
• Foghat's Live At The Belly Up Getting CD Release
• Kodak Black Sentenced To Almost A Year In Jail
• Brothers Osborne Parody Point Break With New Video
• Haim Stream New Single 'Want You Back'
• Alisan Porter Returns To The Voice To Sing New Song
• Sia Announce Some People Have Real Problems 2 LP Reissue
• MGMT Offshoot Simon Doom Stream New Song
• Fat Joe and Remy Ma Release 'Heart Break' Video
• Lady Gaga's Carpool Karaoke Up For New MTV Movie & TV Award
• Singled Out: Mary Bragg's Wreck and Ruin
• Kendrick Lamar Adds New Dates To DAMN. Tour
• Chance the Rapper Cancels Summer Festival Appearances
• Chris Brown Reveals 40 Song Tracklist For New Album
• Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj Performing At Billboard Music Awards
• Bleachers Release 'Don't Take the Money' Video
• Janet Jackson Announces Rescheduled Unbreakable Tour Dates
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.