Unreleased Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar Track Leaked Online

He played a clip from the record to prove it, but later assured Wayne he wouldn't leak the album. Despite his promise, the pharma bro played a clip of Wayne and Kendrick Lamar's collaboration, 'Mona Lisa," from the album over a recent live stream, according to TMZ.

After clicking through the track to avoid a full preview, Shkreli plays a snippet from a track titled, 'The Life of Carter." In the video, Shkreli claims "Mona Lisa" is "the best song of the d thing."

Though the audio is poor and choppy, it's easy to tell the tracks are from Lamar and Wayne. Watch the clip here.