Unreleased Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar Track Leaked Online

He played a clip from the record to prove it, but later assured Wayne he wouldn't leak the album. Despite his promise, the pharma bro played a clip of Wayne and Kendrick Lamar's collaboration, 'Mona Lisa," from the album over a recent live stream, according to TMZ.

After clicking through the track to avoid a full preview, Shkreli plays a snippet from a track titled, 'The Life of Carter." In the video, Shkreli claims "Mona Lisa" is "the best song of the d— thing."

Though the audio is poor and choppy, it's easy to tell the tracks are from Lamar and Wayne. Watch the clip here.