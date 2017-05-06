Beyonce Announces 'Lemonade' Collector's Edition Box Set

The Lemonade anniversary edition will include a coffee table book, double vinyl LP and audio and visual album downloads and is expected to be shipped this summer.

The Box Set's 600-page hardcover book features never-before-seen photos from the making of Lemonade, along with a foreword from Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, poetry from Warsan Shire and personal writing and lyrics from Queen Bey herself. Check out the post here.