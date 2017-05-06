DJ Khaled Reportedly Featured In 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

The King of Snapchat may have a big-time Hollywood cameo in the can if reports that he appears in the new Spider-Man: Homecoming turn out to be accurate.

Khaled reportedly filmed a scene with Tom Holland (Spider-Man 3.0, after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) and Spider-Man creator Stan Lee, according to FACT Magazine. A Marvel Comics Universe watchdog Twitter account shared a photo of the trio on set, with Holland wearing the signature blue-and-red catsuit, suggesting the veracity of the intrepid reportage. Read more here.