DJ Khaled Reportedly Featured In 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
(Radio.com) DJ Khaled is no stranger to motion pictures -- his social media feeds regularly include video of wild parties, high-octane stunts and clips about the miracle of life. The King of Snapchat may have a big-time Hollywood cameo in the can if reports that he appears in the new Spider-Man: Homecoming turn out to be accurate. Khaled reportedly filmed a scene with Tom Holland (Spider-Man 3.0, after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) and Spider-Man creator Stan Lee, according to FACT Magazine. A Marvel Comics Universe watchdog Twitter account shared a photo of the trio on set, with Holland wearing the signature blue-and-red catsuit, suggesting the veracity of the intrepid reportage. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
