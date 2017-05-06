Halsey Streaming New Single 'Eyes Closed'

"Now if I keep my eyes closed he looks just like you. But he'll never stay, they never do," she sings on the new track. During a recent interview, Halsey revealed the entire album was inspired by a "prolonged, toxic" breakup and sprinkled with Romeo + Juliet imagery.

"I was so obsessed with [Baz Luhrmann's] Romeo + Juliet and I didn't make the correlation [that] I loved the film because of what was happening in my real life," Halsey explained in an interview with Zane Lowe and Luhrmann, who directed the 1996 film. "One day as I was getting to the rising action of the record -- the moment where I'm realizing the love is doomed, this like forsaken kind of thing -- I realized that that's why I was so obsessed with the [movie]. Because I felt like I was living it." Watch the song and interview with Halsey and Luhrmann here.