J. Cole To Headline Made in America Festival
(Radio.com) J. Cole has been named as a headliner of this year's Made in America festival Sept. 2-3 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. Organizer Jay Z also claimed a top billing spot. Other performers include The Chainsmokers, Migos, Solange, Run the Jewels, Little Jewels, 21 Savage, Sampha, Marian Hill, Pusha T, Kelela, Stormzy and many more. This will be the seventh annual event since Jay Z founded the inaugural festival Sept. 1 to 2, 2012. General on-sale began on Friday, May 5. Check out the full lineup here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
