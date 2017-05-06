Kendrick Lamar, Future Make Lorde's Playlist

The Homemade Dynamite playlist features tracks from a variety of music stars including Kendrick Lamar, Future, Bon Iver and more artists that are on rotation at Lorde's house.

All in all, it's an eclectic mix. Lorde throws all the way back to Paul Simon's "Graceland" and Nancy Sinatra's "Bang Bang," while incorporating contemporary sounds from Santigold and Childish Gambino. Lorde tweeted that she'll regularly update the playlist with her latest musical fixations, so stay tuned for even more suggestions from her personal library. Check out Lorde's playlist here.