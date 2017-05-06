'Nashville' Cast Announce U.S. Summer Tour

This year marks the cast's fourth U.S. concert tour. The news comes following their successful sold-out international tour in the UK and Ireland. The U.S. leg kicks off on July 23 in Orlando, Florida. Tickets go on sale May 5 and a limited number of VIP packages with meet and greet opportunities are available.

'This tour has become a celebration of everything fans around the world appreciate about the TV series 'Nashville,'" said Opry Entertainment President Steve Buchanan in a press release. 'Our audience loves the stories the series tells and the music used to tell them. The tour brings our storytellers, their music, and fans together in a way that gets more exciting to witness every year, both internationally and here at home." See the dates here.