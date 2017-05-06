Nick Cannon's Childhood Friend Killed In Mass Shooting

Clark was the only fatality. Seven others were injured, reports the San Diego Tribune. The mother of three had only been at the party for 20 minutes before she was shot.

Cannon posted a childhood photo with the victim and shared his pain, 'My heart hurts with great sadness tonight, I just learned that the one life lost in the senseless and tragic mass shooting in San Diego was my childhood friend, who was more like family, Miss Monique Clark. Such a beautiful spirit with an infectious smile."

He went on, saying he had 'nothing but wonderful memories of" Clark who he called an 'angel." 'Tears can't express the pain and shock," he continued. 'A mother of three, a sister, a daughter, a cousin, a friend and a Queen' Rest in Paradise." Read more here.