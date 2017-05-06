The Game Sues Viacom For $20 Million Over Accuser

Rainy accused Game of sexual assault after appearing on his VH1 reality show She Got Game. A jury found the rapper guilty and ordered him to pay $7.1 million.

In a new filing, The Game claims Viacom (VH1's parent company) knew about Rainey's checked past, but still allowed her to participate in the program.

"Defendants clearly had knowledge of Rainey's violent and extensive arrest history, yet they chose ratings over protecting the Plaintiff and others," states the complaint. Read more here.