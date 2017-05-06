Young Thug Teases New Music From 'E.B.B.T.G.'

While the record has yet to see the light of day, the rapper shared a short clip of one of the songs off the forthcoming project on Instagram. Not much is known about Young Thug's E.B.B.T.G. (Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls), but the brief clip includes slick beats and Thug's familiar voice on the rhymes.

Though it's not a huge departure from previous releases, his high-pitched vocals keep the listener intrigued as he dances around to the song. The short clip also has the rapper showing off some of his bling as he mouths the word to the song. Give it a listen here.