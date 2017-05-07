Alanis Morissette's Ex-Business Manager Sentenced To Prison

Schwartz will serve 72 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, during which he will undergo compulsory addiction treatment, reports The Hollywood Reporter. He is also on the hook for $8.7 million in restitution to victims.

Alanis Morissette was the high-profile victim of his financial crimes, and reports suggest she lost more than $5 million in his embezzlement schemes. Schwartz penned an open letter describing his descent into gambling addiction and asked the judge for leniency. His attorney proposed a one-year sentence followed by one year of house arrest and 2,000 hours of community service. Read more here.