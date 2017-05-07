|
Beyonce Tour Microphone Sells For $11K
.
(Radio.com) A fan recently bought a microphone Lemonade star Beyonce used on her Formation World Tour and at the Grammys for the hefty price tag of $11,000. A woman named CeCe Hendriks purchased the mic at the Wearable Art Gala in L.A., an auction event put on by the singer's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, according to TMZ. The mic's new owner, Hendriks, said said she'll give the mic as a gift for her son's 13th birthday and then lock it away in a safety deposit box. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
