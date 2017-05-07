Brad Pitt Sings The Praises Of Frank Ocean

So what kind of R&B music is the Fight Club actor listening to these days? He said Marvin Gaye's Here, My Dear (the singer's iconic album about divorce) got him started, but now he is currently tuning into Frank Ocean.

"I've been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean," he revealed. "I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. I can't find a bad one." Read more here.