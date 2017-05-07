|
Future Performs New Tracks On 'Jimmy Kimmel'
.
(Radio.com) Future stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live! set for a double performance of his new material. The rapper played "Mask Off" from his self-titled 2017 album and "Used to This," which didn't make the cut for Future or HNDRXX. The rapper set sales records this year by charting both albums in rapid fire succession and has plenty of new tracks to choose from: The Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance provides a taste of Future's mega-successful spring. Future appeared on the show just days after Jimmy Kimmel's touching monologue about his newborn son's open-heart surgery went viral. Last night, guest host Anthony Anderson introduced Future to the stage. Watch Future's performance of "Mask Off" and "Used to This" here.
The rapper set sales records this year by charting both albums in rapid fire succession and has plenty of new tracks to choose from: The Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance provides a taste of Future's mega-successful spring.
Future appeared on the show just days after Jimmy Kimmel's touching monologue about his newborn son's open-heart surgery went viral. Last night, guest host Anthony Anderson introduced Future to the stage. Watch Future's performance of "Mask Off" and "Used to This" here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Blink-182 And Linkin Park Teaming Up For Stadium Shows
• Queen Legend Surprises Fans With New Audio Visual Release
• Steven Adler and Friends To Rock Guns N' Roses At Ride of Ronnie
• KISS Star Peter Criss Plans Surprises At Farewell Shows
• Red Hot Chili Peppers Austin City Limits Festival Lineup
• NWOBHM Legends Diamond Head Announce U.S. Tour
• Don Broco Mix Wedding Crashers And Horror Movie With Pretty Video
• Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Marvel's The Defenders' Trailer
• Phoenix Perform New Single 'J-Boy' Jimmy Fallon
• Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper's' Gets Star Wars Makeover Album
• AFI Release Music Video For 'Hidden Knives'
• The Crystal Method Announce Summer Dates With Tool
• Halestorm Release 'Dar Daughter' Video
• The Night Flight Orchestra Stream New Song 'Domino'
• Foghat's Live At The Belly Up Getting CD Release
• Niall Horan Streams New Single 'Slow Hands'
• Prince Estate Must Pay $1 Million To Continue Blocking New EP
• Alanis Morissette's Ex-Business Manager Sentenced To Prison
• Ed Sheeran Releases 'Galway Girl' Video
• LCD Soundsystem Release Two New Songs
• Halsey Announces Tour With Charli XCX, PartyNextDoor
• The Chainsmokers Open First In A Series Of Pop Up Stores
• John Mayer Performs Cover Of Drake's 'Passionfruit'
• Zac Brown Band Return to Their 'Roots' on New Single
• Migos Releases 'Slippery' Video Featuring Gucci Mane
• Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Release 'Craving You' Video
• Britney Spears May Be Going Broadway
• B.o.B Releases New Track 'Xantastic' with Young Thug
• Kelsea Ballerini's 'Yeah Boy' Was Inspired by Flavor Flav
• YG Releases 'Pop It, Shake It' Music Video Featuring DJ Mustard
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.