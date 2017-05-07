Ja Rule's Fyre Festival Hit With Second Class Action Lawsuit

The event which promised high-end food, accommodations and celebrity guests, did not deliver. Instead of fine cuisine, festival goers posted photos of cheese sandwiches on social media. Instead of high-end lodging, pictures of disaster relief style tents were revealed.

As for celebrities, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski used social media to make the event seem like it would be bustling with the social elite, but no one disclosed that they were financially compensated for posting the misleading messages, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The social media campaign also broke FTC regulations, according to the complaint. "Social media 'influencers' made no attempt to disclose to consumers that they were being compensated for promoting the Fyre Festival," writes Personal injury attorney John Girardi.

Girardi is representing three concert-goers in a breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation and fraud suit against Ja Rule, Billy McFarland and Fyre Media. Read more here.