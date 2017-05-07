John Mayer Performs Cover Of Drake's 'Passionfruit'

"Passionfruit" was featured on Drake's previous release More Life and Mayer's version is a stripped down, acoustic cover of the track. Onstage alone with his acoustic guitar, Mayer breathed new life into the song with his unique, slowed down interpretation.

This isn't Mayer's first recent surprise cover performance. On April 21, Mayer singer invited Ryan Adams to the stage where the two performed Adams' 'Come Pick Me Up." During the song, Adams played harmonica and Mayer strummed on a guitar. Check out Mayer's version of "Passionfruit" here.