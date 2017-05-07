|
Miley Cyrus Shares Details For New Single 'Malibu'
.
In a lengthy new interview with Billboard, Cyrus recalls writing "Malibu," a love song about fiance Liam Hemsworth, while taking an Uber ride to The Voice. Writer John Norris describes the song as "gimmick-free pop-rock, unlike anything she has recorded before."
"They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel?'" she said of the song.
The record continues to push Cyrus' sound and is described as "more singer-songwriter-y" but she promised it's nowhere near Ed Sheeran or John Mayer. 'This is Miley leaning into her roots more than I've ever heard," said her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. 'For her, this is honest."
Meanwhile, Cyrus said her record is giving the world a hug and saying, "Hey, look. We're good -- I love you.' And I hope you can say you love me back." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
