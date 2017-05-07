Niall Horan Streams New Single 'Slow Hands'

For those playing along, we've now heard solo material from Zayn, Harry, Louis Tomlinson and Niall makes four. Liam Payne, it's your move! Shortly after the disintegration of One Direction, he said he needed a job.

Since then he's become a dad, but no word on the solo career front. Liam Payne--wherever you are--it's your move! Listen to a stream of Niall's "Slow Hands" here.