Selena Gomez Would Be Fine If Career Went Away'

"I feel like I'm just starting, but I think I'd be fine if it all went away," the young pop star admitted to Humans of New York Photographer Brandon Stanton.

Gomez added that she was raised to appreciate success and realize that for many performers it doesn't last. 'I get that from my mother," she said. "From the moment I started singing, she always reminded me that all of this was a privilege, and could be taken at any moment. So singing is not how I define myself. I try to keep my identity rooted in my friendships and my faith." Read more here.