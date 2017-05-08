Ball In Metallica's Court For More Big Four Shows

But it appears that it is his former band Metallica that is the hold out. Mustaine told Today Weekend, "I think the people in Slayer's camp and in Anthrax's camp have made it clear that we'd like to play (and that) we like our heritage.

While he didn't mention Metallica directly, he added "at this point it's up to the managers and the agents, and all four groups to be in agreement, not just three of us that want to do it."

Mustaine also basically said that anything is possible as long as his band is a going concern, "There's always a chance for us to play a concert with anybody until we retire."