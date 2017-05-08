Black Star Riders Announce New Band Member

Szeliga was confirmed following a series of auditions with several players in Los Angeles last month; the two parties first crossed paths when the Irish rockers were touring North America as Thin Lizzy with Judas Priest in 2012 and Black Label Society were also on the bill.

"I'm delighted to welcome Chad Szeliga to the Black Star Riders family," says singer Ricky Warwick. "Chad is an amazing drummer, a great guy and will powerfully strengthen BSR's resolve going forward."

"First, I'm so stoked for one to play with Scott Gorham, an iconic guitar player!," raves Szeliga. "Second, I can't wait to play with Damon who is a bad ass on guitar. Lastly, I can't wait to jam with Robbie on bass and we all know who the star is... Ricky who can command a fantastic show and is an amazing front man. Let's light them up boys!!!!!!!" Read more here.