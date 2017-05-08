|
Carly Simon Reveals Lost 'You're So Vain' Verse
.
(Radio.com) Legendary artist Carly Simon recently played a lost fourth verse from her 1972 hit "You're So Vain" in a new BBC documentary. This revelation throws new speculation into the ongoing debate about who inspired this famous track. "A friend of yours revealed to me / That you'd loved me all the time. Kept it secret from your wives / You believed it was no crime. You called me once to ask me things I couldn't quite divine. Maybe that's why I have tried to dismiss you, tried to dismiss you," Simons sings in the lost verse. Simon already confirmed to People in 2015 that her former flame Warren Beatty is the subject of the hard-hitting second verse, which goes, "You had me several years ago when I was still quite naive. Well, you said that we made such a pretty pair and that you would never leave. But you gave away the things you loved and one of them was me." Listen to the original song here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
