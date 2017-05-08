|
David Guetta Releases Video For Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne Collaboration
.
(Radio.com) David Guetta has finally released the music video for his hit track "Light My Body Up," which stars fellow collaborators Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. Directed by Benny Boom, the video features Guetta being led to temptress Minaj as she rules her mansion from an all-gold sofa throne, surrounded by dancers. Dripping in elaborate gold accessories and killer outfits, Minaj evokes a royal vibe, in keeping with her "queen" image from her previously released video for "No Frauds." Wayne also makes his debut with his trusty Styrofoam cup in hand. Watch the music video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
