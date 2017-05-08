Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Early Voivod Albums Returning To Vinyl For First Time In 30 Years
05-08-2017
Voivod

Voivod have announced that three of their early albums, "RRROOOAAARRR," "Killing Technology" and "Dimension Hatross," will be reissued on vinyl for the first time in 30 years on May 19th.

The vinyl reissues follow the CD versions which were released last week. We were sent the following details, and tracklisting for new editions of the band's second, third and fourth albums:

Rrröööaaarrr is the band's 2nd studio album, released on Noise records in 1986. This sophomore album features their unique blend of thrash, electronic & industrial soundscapes creating a primordial fusion of progressive metal. This definitive issue of Voivod's second album is a must-have item for any fan of this unique and ground-breaking Progressive Metal band. The 2CD/DVD Set vividly captures the period surrounding this album and details the band's early development within their native Canada plus their first live 'assaults' across the border into the US.

Along with a previously unreleased complete show - the 'Spectrum '86 'No Speed Limit Week-End' concert from Montreal - the set also includes a complete demo of the 'RRROOOAAARRR' album, band rehearsal tracks and a 'never-before-heard' sound-collage from the tapes of Piggy, Voivod's late lamented guitarist. The set also contains tantalising early video footage of several live concerts from the band both in Canada & the US, the grainy films providing a unique insight into this developmental world of 'the' Voivod. The album has been re-mastered from the original tapes, pressed on high quality heavy-weight vinyl and the artwork has replicated the original release.

Killing Technology: The band's third full album perfectly reinforces their image of a post-apocalyptic wasteland set against a thrashing-punk-speed-metal soundscape. It was released on Noise Records in 1987. This definitive issue of Voivod's Killing Technology is a must-have item for any fan of this unique and ground-breaking Progressive Metal band. The 2CD/DVD Set vividly captures the period surrounding this album and details the band's development as they strove to perfect their sound and become a band of international acclaim.

Along with a previously unreleased complete show - the 'Spectrum '87 concert recorded Live in Montreal - the set also includes concerts performed by the band in both the US and Switzerland. The album has been re-mastered from the original tapes, pressed on high quality heavy-weight vinyl and the artwork has replicated the original release.

Dimension Hatross: Highly influential Canadian prog. metal quartet continue to hone their distinctive blend of experimental speed-infused sci-fi to great effect on album number four. This definitive issue of Voivod's fourth album is a must-have item for any fan of this unique and ground-breaking Progressive Metal band. The 2CD/DVD Set vividly captures the period surrounding this album, a work where the band's sound and concept come together in perfect union, and where the transition from thrash metal into something altogether more unique, was finally made.

Along with a previously unreleased complete show - the 'Spectrum '88 concert - 'A Flawless Structure? (Recorded Live in Montreal, December 21st 1988)' - the set also includes concerts performed by the band in the US. It was released on Noise Records in 1988. The album has been re-mastered from the original tapes, pressed on high quality heavy-weight vinyl and the artwork has replicated to the original release.

"Rrrroooaaarrr" track listing:
CD1
* Korgull the Exterminator
* F*** Off And Die
* Slaughter In A Grave
* Ripping Headaches
* Horror
* Thrashing Rage
* The Helldriver
* Build Your Weapons
* To The Death!

CD2 - Spectrum '86 - "No Speed Limit" Weekend; Live at Montreal, October '86

* Korgüll The Exterminator
* Ripping Headaches
* Blower
* F*** Off And Die
* Tornado
* Iron Gang
* War And Pain
* Warriors Of Ice
* Nuclear War
* Overreaction
* The Helldriver
* Ravenous Medicine
* Voivod
* Thrashing Rage

DVD
Audio:
* Rrröööaaarrr Rough Mix Demo 1985
* Anachronism Live 25.06.86 (first show)
* Early Rehearsals 1983-1984
* Piggy Sound Collage 1980

Video:
* Live, NYC, N.Y., USA - 05/05/86; First U.S. Show
* Live, Long Beach, C.A., USA - 06/13/86
* Live, Jonquiere High School, QC, Canada, 12/20/84; Morgoth Invasion
* Live, Jonquiere Cultural Center QC, Canada, 01/27/84; To the Death!
* Slideshows: Artwork (1983 - 1986) + Live & Studio Photos (1985 - 1986)

"Killing Technology" track listing:
CD1
* Killing Technology
* Overreaction
* Tornado
* Too Scared To Scream
* Forgotten In Space
* Ravenous Medicine
* Order of The Blackguards
* This Is Not An Exercise
* Cockroaches

CD2
Spectrum '87 - Live In Montreal, September 1987:
* Killing Technology
* Overreaction
* Ravenous Medicine
* Tornado
* Korgull The Exterminator
* Ripping Headaches
* Blower
* Live For Violence
* Tribal Convictions
* Order of The Blackguards
* Cockroaches
* To The Death
* Voivoid
* Batman

DVD
Audio:
* Live At Kriekelaarzaal, Brussels, Belgium: 28/11/87
Video:
* Live At The Token Lounge, Westland, MI, USA: 14/05/87
* Live At Rossli Azmoosm, Sargans, Switzerland: 06/11/87
* Live At Festhalle, Tuttlingen, Germany: 07/11/87
* Live At Rex Club, Paris, France: 01/12/87
* Live At Ildiko's, Toronto, ON, Canada: 19/09/87
* Slideshows: Artwork (1987) | Live & Studio Photos (1987)

"Dimension Hatross" track listing:
CD1
* Experiment
* Tribal Convictions
* Chaosmongers
* Technocratic Manipulators
* Macrosolutions To Megaproblems
* Brain Scan
* Psychic Vacuum
* Cosmic Drama
* Batman

CD2 - Spectrum '88 - 'A Flawless Structure?'; Live in Montreal, December 21st 1988:

* Overreaction
* Experiment
* Tribal Convictions
* Chaosmongers
* Ravenous Medicine
* Korgull The Exterminator
* Technocratic Manipulators
* Macrosolutions To Megaproblems
* War And Pain Medley
* Brain Scan
* Psychic Vacuum
* Order to The Black Guards
* Holiday In Cambodia
* Batman

DVD
Audio
* "Dimension Hatröss" Demo 1987
Videos
* Live At Blondies, Detroit, MI, USA: 18.11.88
* Live At The Axiom, Houston, Texas, USA: 10.12.88
* Live At Anthrax, Norwalk, CT, USA: 09.11.88
* Live At Fenders Ballroom, Long Beach, California, USA: 03.12.88
* Slideshows - Artwork + Live And Studio Photos (1988)

