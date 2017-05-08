|
Early Voivod Albums Returning To Vinyl For First Time In 30 Years
.
Voivod have announced that three of their early albums, "RRROOOAAARRR," "Killing Technology" and "Dimension Hatross," will be reissued on vinyl for the first time in 30 years on May 19th. The vinyl reissues follow the CD versions which were released last week. We were sent the following details, and tracklisting for new editions of the band's second, third and fourth albums: Rrröööaaarrr is the band's 2nd studio album, released on Noise records in 1986. This sophomore album features their unique blend of thrash, electronic & industrial soundscapes creating a primordial fusion of progressive metal. This definitive issue of Voivod's second album is a must-have item for any fan of this unique and ground-breaking Progressive Metal band. The 2CD/DVD Set vividly captures the period surrounding this album and details the band's early development within their native Canada plus their first live 'assaults' across the border into the US. Along with a previously unreleased complete show - the 'Spectrum '86 'No Speed Limit Week-End' concert from Montreal - the set also includes a complete demo of the 'RRROOOAAARRR' album, band rehearsal tracks and a 'never-before-heard' sound-collage from the tapes of Piggy, Voivod's late lamented guitarist. The set also contains tantalising early video footage of several live concerts from the band both in Canada & the US, the grainy films providing a unique insight into this developmental world of 'the' Voivod. The album has been re-mastered from the original tapes, pressed on high quality heavy-weight vinyl and the artwork has replicated the original release. Killing Technology: The band's third full album perfectly reinforces their image of a post-apocalyptic wasteland set against a thrashing-punk-speed-metal soundscape. It was released on Noise Records in 1987. This definitive issue of Voivod's Killing Technology is a must-have item for any fan of this unique and ground-breaking Progressive Metal band. The 2CD/DVD Set vividly captures the period surrounding this album and details the band's development as they strove to perfect their sound and become a band of international acclaim. Along with a previously unreleased complete show - the 'Spectrum '87 concert recorded Live in Montreal - the set also includes concerts performed by the band in both the US and Switzerland. The album has been re-mastered from the original tapes, pressed on high quality heavy-weight vinyl and the artwork has replicated the original release. Dimension Hatross: Highly influential Canadian prog. metal quartet continue to hone their distinctive blend of experimental speed-infused sci-fi to great effect on album number four. This definitive issue of Voivod's fourth album is a must-have item for any fan of this unique and ground-breaking Progressive Metal band. The 2CD/DVD Set vividly captures the period surrounding this album, a work where the band's sound and concept come together in perfect union, and where the transition from thrash metal into something altogether more unique, was finally made. Along with a previously unreleased complete show - the 'Spectrum '88 concert - 'A Flawless Structure? (Recorded Live in Montreal, December 21st 1988)' - the set also includes concerts performed by the band in the US. It was released on Noise Records in 1988. The album has been re-mastered from the original tapes, pressed on high quality heavy-weight vinyl and the artwork has replicated to the original release. "Rrrroooaaarrr" track listing: CD2 - Spectrum '86 - "No Speed Limit" Weekend; Live at Montreal, October '86 * Korgüll The Exterminator DVD Video: "Killing Technology" track listing: CD2 DVD "Dimension Hatross" track listing: CD2 - Spectrum '88 - 'A Flawless Structure?'; Live in Montreal, December 21st 1988: * Overreaction DVD
The vinyl reissues follow the CD versions which were released last week. We were sent the following details, and tracklisting for new editions of the band's second, third and fourth albums:
Rrröööaaarrr is the band's 2nd studio album, released on Noise records in 1986. This sophomore album features their unique blend of thrash, electronic & industrial soundscapes creating a primordial fusion of progressive metal. This definitive issue of Voivod's second album is a must-have item for any fan of this unique and ground-breaking Progressive Metal band. The 2CD/DVD Set vividly captures the period surrounding this album and details the band's early development within their native Canada plus their first live 'assaults' across the border into the US.
Along with a previously unreleased complete show - the 'Spectrum '86 'No Speed Limit Week-End' concert from Montreal - the set also includes a complete demo of the 'RRROOOAAARRR' album, band rehearsal tracks and a 'never-before-heard' sound-collage from the tapes of Piggy, Voivod's late lamented guitarist. The set also contains tantalising early video footage of several live concerts from the band both in Canada & the US, the grainy films providing a unique insight into this developmental world of 'the' Voivod. The album has been re-mastered from the original tapes, pressed on high quality heavy-weight vinyl and the artwork has replicated the original release.
Killing Technology: The band's third full album perfectly reinforces their image of a post-apocalyptic wasteland set against a thrashing-punk-speed-metal soundscape. It was released on Noise Records in 1987. This definitive issue of Voivod's Killing Technology is a must-have item for any fan of this unique and ground-breaking Progressive Metal band. The 2CD/DVD Set vividly captures the period surrounding this album and details the band's development as they strove to perfect their sound and become a band of international acclaim.
Along with a previously unreleased complete show - the 'Spectrum '87 concert recorded Live in Montreal - the set also includes concerts performed by the band in both the US and Switzerland. The album has been re-mastered from the original tapes, pressed on high quality heavy-weight vinyl and the artwork has replicated the original release.
Dimension Hatross: Highly influential Canadian prog. metal quartet continue to hone their distinctive blend of experimental speed-infused sci-fi to great effect on album number four. This definitive issue of Voivod's fourth album is a must-have item for any fan of this unique and ground-breaking Progressive Metal band. The 2CD/DVD Set vividly captures the period surrounding this album, a work where the band's sound and concept come together in perfect union, and where the transition from thrash metal into something altogether more unique, was finally made.
Along with a previously unreleased complete show - the 'Spectrum '88 concert - 'A Flawless Structure? (Recorded Live in Montreal, December 21st 1988)' - the set also includes concerts performed by the band in the US. It was released on Noise Records in 1988. The album has been re-mastered from the original tapes, pressed on high quality heavy-weight vinyl and the artwork has replicated to the original release.
"Rrrroooaaarrr" track listing:
CD2 - Spectrum '86 - "No Speed Limit" Weekend; Live at Montreal, October '86
* Korgüll The Exterminator
DVD
Video:
"Killing Technology" track listing:
CD2
DVD
"Dimension Hatross" track listing:
CD2 - Spectrum '88 - 'A Flawless Structure?'; Live in Montreal, December 21st 1988:
* Overreaction
DVD
• Ball In Metallica's Court For More Big Four Shows
• Journey Stars Says Steve Perry Passed The Torch
• Slipknot Revisit Classic Song With New 360 Degree Video
• Linkin Park Release 'Good Goodbye' Video
• Carly Simon Reveals Lost 'You're So Vain' Verse
• Poison's Bret Michaels Release 'Jorja Bleu' Video
• Black Star Riders Announce New Band Member
• Grateful Dead And Beatles Had Biggest Record Store Day Hits
• Dreamcar Release Interactive Video For 'Kill For Candy'
• Phil Anselmo's Supegroup Scour Announce New Member
• Joe Bonamassa Reveals Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea IV Details
• You Me At Six Release 'Take On The World' Video
• Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane 1957 Riverside Reissue Box Set
• Overkill Recruit Shadows Fall and Flotsam And Jetsam Alum
• Early Voivod Albums Returning To Vinyl For First Time In 30 Years
• Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance Of 'Shape of You' With Stormzy
• David Guetta Releases Video For Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne Collaboration
• Kanye West Social Media Accounts Deleted
• Skrillex Releases New Single 'Chicken Soup' With Habstrakt
• Halsey's Late Night TV Performance 'Now or Never' Goes Online
• Big Sean Releases Video For 'Light' Featuring Jeremih
• Jake Owen Releases 'Good Company' Video
• Lydia Loveless Gives Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' A Makeover
• Jennifer Lopez Gushes About A-Rod In Interview
• Country Legend Loretta Lynn Suffers Stroke
• Niall Horan Streams New Single 'Slow Hands'
• Prince Estate Must Pay $1 Million To Continue Blocking New EP
• Alanis Morissette's Ex-Business Manager Sentenced To Prison
• Ed Sheeran Releases 'Galway Girl' Video
• LCD Soundsystem Release Two New Songs
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.