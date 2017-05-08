Grateful Dead And Beatles Had Biggest Record Store Day Hits

(Gibson) Special releases from The Grateful Dead and The Beatles were the top vinyl album and single sellers during this year's Record Store Day event, which took place on April 22nd BuzzAngle Music reports that the best-selling Record Store Day vinyl album was the Grateful Dead set P.N.E. Garden Auditorium, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada 7/29/66. Meanwhile, the No. 1 single was a seven-inch with remastered versions of the Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever" and "Penny Lane." Other top album sellers include David Bowie with Cracked Actor at No. 2, the Doors' Live at The Matrix '67 at No. 3, Read more here.



