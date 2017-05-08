Guns N' Roses And The Who Teaming For Historical Show

GNR tweeted the news to fans on Thursday with a graphic that had the Spanish word "Historico" between the logos of both bands. The concert will be taking place on October 1st at Estadio La Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The show will be part of The Who's very first trip to South America. The Cult announced last month that they would be sharing the stage with the legendary band on September 21st at the Allianz Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Argentine show will follow the reunited Guns N' Roses lineup's performance at this year's Rock in Rio Festival, which will be happening on September 23rd in Rio de Janeiro, BR.