Joe Bonamassa Reveals Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea IV Details

The cruise will be taking place from February 26th through March 2nd of 2018 and the lineup will be lead by Bonamassa's supergroup Black Country Communion, which also features Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham and Derek Sherinian.

The initial lineup also includes Los Lobos, JJ Grey & Mofro, Ana Popovic, North Mississippi Allstars, Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds, The James Hunter Six, Matt Andersen, Kirk Fletcher & Josh Smith, Marcus King Band, Greyhounds, Toronzo Cannon, Larkin Poe, Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, New Orleans Suspects, The Steepwater Band, Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton, Jack Broadbent, The Bros. Landreth, and Juzzie Smith, with additional artists still be announced.

Bonamassa had this to say, "We've had a blast this year and we've had a blast every other year…There has been some great music this year and we will carry it on to next year." Find more details here.