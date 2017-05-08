Kanye West Social Media Accounts Deleted

The rapper appears to have deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts. "Sorry, this page isn't available," reads Instagram when searching for @KanyeWest. As of Sunday evening the same message appeared when trying to access his Twitter page.

There is no explanation for the deletion at the moment, but the New York Daily News speculates it might be a publicity stunt to promote his kids' clothing line, The Kids Supply, he is set to launch today with wife Kim Kardashian.

West's Twitter account briefly disappeared in August 2016, as well, though this issue was attributed to an internal error with Twitter. Read more here.