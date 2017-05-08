Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Linkin Park Release 'Good Goodbye' Video
05-08-2017
Linkin Park

(hennemusic) Linkin Park have released an official video for the single, "Good Goodbye" featuring Pusha T and Stormzy, from their forthcoming album, "One More Light."

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar oversees a supernatural dunk contest in the clip directed by Isaac Rentz. "Good Goodbye" is the third tune issued in advance of the May 19 release of the band's seventh album, following the lead single, "Heavy" ft. Kiiara - currently No. 54 on the US Billboard Hot 100 - and "Battle Symphony."

Linkin Park launch their 2017 tour this weekend at the Maximus Festival Argentina in Buenos Aires as part of a series of South American shows this month before they head to Europe for appearances in June. Read more and watch the video here.

