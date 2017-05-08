Phil Anselmo's Supegroup Scour Announce New Member

In addition to the new drummer, the band features his brother ), John Jarvis also of Pig Destroyer, Derek Engemann of Cattle Decapitation and Chase Fraser (Continuum, Animosity, Decrepit Birth).

Jarvis will be playing his first live show with the band at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn on June 14th, followed by an appearance at Hellfest in France four days later.

The band posted the following announcement via their Instagram and Facebook accounts, "We would like to officially welcome Adam Jarvis @ajarvis007 of @miseryindex_official / @pigdestroyerofficial to the Scour Family!! Come have a BLAST with us at the @saintvitusbar on 6/14!!""