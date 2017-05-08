|
Poison's Bret Michaels Release 'Jorja Bleu' Video
.
Poison frontman Bret Michaels has released a music video for his brand new single "Jorja Bleu" and announced that a portion of the proceeds of the single will be going to charity. The new song is named after his youngest daughter and the lyrics detail a conversation with her with lines like "She said 'What if I fall?'…and I said, 'What if you fly?'" Michaels had this to say about the track, "This song is as raw and stripped down as it gets. This is a man sharing his trials and tribulations in such a way that he hopes to inspire his daughter to chase her dreams with no apologies, while keeping her feet planted firmly on the ground." Bret will be giving a portion of the proceeds of the sale of the song to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Watch the new video here.
