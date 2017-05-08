|
Slipknot Revisit Classic Song With New 360 Degree Video
.
Slipknot have released a brand new 360 degree video for their classic track "The Shape" as a celebration of hitting the milestone of surpassing 1 billion views on YouTube. "The Shape" was one of the tracks featured on the band's 2001 sophomore album "Iowa" but the band didn't perform the song live until their Knot Fest last year where they played the album in its entirety. The new video features the live footage from that landmark performance and the clip was directed by the band's Shawn "Clown" Crahan and released late last week to celebrate the 1 billionth view on YouTube. Help the band reach their next milestone by watch the new visual here.
"The Shape" was one of the tracks featured on the band's 2001 sophomore album "Iowa" but the band didn't perform the song live until their Knot Fest last year where they played the album in its entirety.
The new video features the live footage from that landmark performance and the clip was directed by the band's Shawn "Clown" Crahan and released late last week to celebrate the 1 billionth view on YouTube. Help the band reach their next milestone by watch the new visual here.
• Ball In Metallica's Court For More Big Four Shows
• Journey Stars Says Steve Perry Passed The Torch
• Slipknot Revisit Classic Song With New 360 Degree Video
• Linkin Park Release 'Good Goodbye' Video
• Carly Simon Reveals Lost 'You're So Vain' Verse
• Poison's Bret Michaels Release 'Jorja Bleu' Video
• Black Star Riders Announce New Band Member
• Grateful Dead And Beatles Had Biggest Record Store Day Hits
• Dreamcar Release Interactive Video For 'Kill For Candy'
• Phil Anselmo's Supegroup Scour Announce New Member
• Joe Bonamassa Reveals Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea IV Details
• You Me At Six Release 'Take On The World' Video
• Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane 1957 Riverside Reissue Box Set
• Overkill Recruit Shadows Fall and Flotsam And Jetsam Alum
• Early Voivod Albums Returning To Vinyl For First Time In 30 Years
• Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance Of 'Shape of You' With Stormzy
• David Guetta Releases Video For Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne Collaboration
• Kanye West Social Media Accounts Deleted
• Skrillex Releases New Single 'Chicken Soup' With Habstrakt
• Halsey's Late Night TV Performance 'Now or Never' Goes Online
• Big Sean Releases Video For 'Light' Featuring Jeremih
• Jake Owen Releases 'Good Company' Video
• Lydia Loveless Gives Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' A Makeover
• Jennifer Lopez Gushes About A-Rod In Interview
• Country Legend Loretta Lynn Suffers Stroke
• Niall Horan Streams New Single 'Slow Hands'
• Prince Estate Must Pay $1 Million To Continue Blocking New EP
• Alanis Morissette's Ex-Business Manager Sentenced To Prison
• Ed Sheeran Releases 'Galway Girl' Video
• LCD Soundsystem Release Two New Songs
• Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.