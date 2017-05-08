Slipknot Revisit Classic Song With New 360 Degree Video

"The Shape" was one of the tracks featured on the band's 2001 sophomore album "Iowa" but the band didn't perform the song live until their Knot Fest last year where they played the album in its entirety.

The new video features the live footage from that landmark performance and the clip was directed by the band's Shawn "Clown" Crahan and released late last week to celebrate the 1 billionth view on YouTube. Help the band reach their next milestone by watch the new visual here.