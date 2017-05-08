Travis Scott Says New Music Is Coming 'In a Few Days'

"Dropping new music in a few days/ Bout to go crazy for a few days," he freestyled. He also captioned an Instagram post promoting his opening slot on Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. tour, " soon Level up."

Towards the end of 2016, Scott tweeted that his next album, Astroworld, would come out in 2017. He has also addressed the possibility of a new project with Quavo, The Fader reports. See the post here.