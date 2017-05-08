You Me At Six Release 'Take On The World' Video

The new live video was captured during a show at the Alexandra Palace in London during Easter Weekend, which was part of their just wrapped European tour. Watch the video here.

The song comes for the band's latest studio album "Night People" and they will be launching their U.S. spring tour in support of the effort tonight (May 8th) in New York City.

You Me At Six U.S. Tour Dates:

May 8 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

May 10 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East

May 11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

May 13 - Maryland Heights, MO - 105.7 Pointfest 2017

May 16 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

May 18 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's