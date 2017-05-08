Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

You Me At Six Release 'Take On The World' Video
05-08-2017
.
You Me At Six

You Me At Six have released a brand new live video for their track "Take On The World" to celebrate the kick off their short U.S. headline tour this week.

The new live video was captured during a show at the Alexandra Palace in London during Easter Weekend, which was part of their just wrapped European tour. Watch the video here.

The song comes for the band's latest studio album "Night People" and they will be launching their U.S. spring tour in support of the effort tonight (May 8th) in New York City.

You Me At Six U.S. Tour Dates:
May 8 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
May 10 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East
May 11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
May 13 - Maryland Heights, MO - 105.7 Pointfest 2017
May 16 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre
May 18 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

You Me At Six Music
