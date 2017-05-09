Big Sean Releases 'Jump Out the Window' Video

The new clip begins with the rapper visiting the home of his love interest when things get weird. Her door is unlocked so he walks in to find her inside a Super Nintendo-like video game. Picking up the remote in hopes to save her, Big Sean then finds himself transported into the television.

Directed by Lawrence Lamont, Big Sean is battling an evil abductor in hopes to save his girl. He soon finds himself in a decrepit castle where the walls are caving in on him and the floor is crumbling beneath him. All the while, his girl and her abductor are a few steps ahead as he tries to catch up and save the day while dodging obstacles thrown his way. Watch things unfold in the trippy video here.