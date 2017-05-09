Dave Chappelle Added To Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' Remake

Cooper also plays the male lead, while actor Sam Elliott and comedy veteran Andrew Dice Clay joined the cast early on. According to Deadline Hollywood, the production has cast another iconic funnyman: Dave Chappelle.

Chappelle dropped off the map when his groundbreaking Comedy Central series ended in 2006, but has made a comeback this year with a trio of Netflix stand-up specials. In the film, he will play an old friend of Cooper's character, a musician who discovers Gaga's Ally. Gaga and Cooper filmed scenes for the movie at Coachella. Read more here.