Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Deep Purple Star On Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Possibility
05-09-2017
.
Deep Purple

Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice says in a recent interview that while it is possible for the band to reunite with guitar legend Ritchie Blackmore, he sees "no point" for the band to even consider it.

Paice spoke to the Rock Brigade podcast about the band's brand new album "InFinite" when he was asked if the band "could or would" ever play with Blackmore again.

He responded, "Of course, the answers to both of those are 'possibly.' But when Ritchie left, nobody fired him, nobody said, 'You have to go.' It was his choice. And so the band continued, the band moved on.

"Ritchie started doing his thing, which is great. He was obviously happy doing it, and we've been happy doing what we've been doing for the last 23, 24 years, 'cause that's how long ago it is."

But the drummer then added, "Quite honestly, there's no point for us to consider that. We have a wonderful feeling within the band, everybody's very friendly, and all we have to do is go onstage and make the music; there's no other considerations to worry about.

"I think Ritchie's life doesn't work like that. I think it's a little more complex. And at this stage of my life, I don't need cloudy areas. I like it to be clear and crystal and know that it's gonna be fun. I love Ritchie to death, but I can't guarantee every day with him is gonna be fun."

advertisement

Deep Purple Music, DVDs, Books and more

Deep Purple T-shirts and Posters

More Deep Purple News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Deep Purple Star On Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Possibility

Boston, Deep Purple and Alice Cooper Lead $20 Concert Offer

Deep Purple In The Studio For 'Machine Head' Anniversary

Deep Purple Release 'All I Got Is You' Video

Deep Purple Go Heavier On New Album Says Roger Glover

Deep Purple Singer Explains 'inFinite' Inspiration

Deep Purple Release Promo Video For Forthcoming Album

Deep Purple's 'InFinite' Album Details Revealed

Alice Cooper and Deep Purple Announce Summer Tour

Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars


More Stories for Deep Purple

Deep Purple Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Have Found Their New Singer- Deep Purple Star On Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Possibility- Tool, A Perfect Circle New Album Release Speculation Addressed- more

Guns N' Roses And The Who Teaming For Historical Show- Ball In Metallica's Court For More Big Four Shows- Journey Stars Says Steve Perry Passed The Torch- Slipknot- more

Led Zeppelin Reunion Rumors Fly Once Again- Blink-182 And Linkin Park Teaming Up For Stadium Shows- Queen Legend Surprises Fans With New Audio-Visual Release- more

Page Too:
Man Arrested After Posing As Adele's Manager- Dave Chappelle Added To Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' Remake- Carrie Underwood Does Surprise Duets With Luke Bryan- more

Travis Scott Says New Music Is Coming 'In a Few Days'- Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance With Stormzy- David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne Collaboration Video- more

Country Legend Loretta Lynn Suffers Stroke- Niall Horan Streams New Single 'Slow Hands'- Prince Estate Must Pay $1 Million To Continue Blocking New EP- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Have Found Their New Singer

Deep Purple Star On Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Possibility

Tool, A Perfect Circle New Album Release Speculation Addressed

Metallica Release 'Hardwired Around the World' Video

Foreigner Announce Rescheduled 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

Iggy Pop And Josh Homme Release Trailer For 'American Valhalla'

Deftones Stars Remember Different Reacts To Nu Metal Label

Dreamcar Streaming New Song 'On The Charts'

Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Meadows Festival Lineup

Adam Lambert Excited About Rami Malek For Freddie Mercury Biopic

Rise Against Announces North American Tour

Royal Blood To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Linkin Park Add Snoop Dogg To Some Upcoming Concerts

Against Me! Announce North American Fall Tour

Guns N' Roses And The Who Teaming For Historical Show

Ball In Metallica's Court For More Big Four Shows

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Arrested After Posing As Adele's Manager

Dave Chappelle Added To Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' Remake

Carrie Underwood Does Surprise Duets With Luke Bryan

Harry Styles Releases 'Sign Of The Times' Video

Lil Wayne Stage Crasher Taken Down By Goon Squad

MGMT Announce New Album 'Little Dark Age'

Big Sean Releases 'Jump Out the Window' Video

Selena Gomez Confirms '13 Reasons Why' Renewed For Second Season

Lil Yachty Releases 'Bring it Back' Video

Katy Perry Addresses Taylor Swift Diss Track Speculation

Liam Gallagher's Son Shows Love For Blur Despite Rivalry

Singled Out: Eddy Mann's All I Need Is You

Travis Scott Says New Music Is Coming 'In a Few Days'

Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance Of 'Shape of You' With Stormzy

David Guetta Releases Video For Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne Collaboration

Kanye West Social Media Accounts Deleted

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.