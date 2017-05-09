Deep Purple Star On Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Possibility

Paice spoke to the Rock Brigade podcast about the band's brand new album "InFinite" when he was asked if the band "could or would" ever play with Blackmore again.

He responded, "Of course, the answers to both of those are 'possibly.' But when Ritchie left, nobody fired him, nobody said, 'You have to go.' It was his choice. And so the band continued, the band moved on.

"Ritchie started doing his thing, which is great. He was obviously happy doing it, and we've been happy doing what we've been doing for the last 23, 24 years, 'cause that's how long ago it is."

But the drummer then added, "Quite honestly, there's no point for us to consider that. We have a wonderful feeling within the band, everybody's very friendly, and all we have to do is go onstage and make the music; there's no other considerations to worry about.

"I think Ritchie's life doesn't work like that. I think it's a little more complex. And at this stage of my life, I don't need cloudy areas. I like it to be clear and crystal and know that it's gonna be fun. I love Ritchie to death, but I can't guarantee every day with him is gonna be fun."