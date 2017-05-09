Deftones Stars Remember Different Reacts To Nu Metal Label

Moreno and guitarist Stephen Carpenter were interview by Metal Hammer to discuss the 20th anniversary of their "Around the Fur" album and the guitar player and singer had different recollections about their reaction to being considered part of the nu metal craze at the time in excerpts that have shared online.

Carpenter says "We didn't really pay much attention to that," referencing being labeled with certain genres of music at the time. "I remember when these subgenre names didn't exist. It was just metal. So I don't think we made a decision to step away from it — we've never paid attention to what anyone else was doing. We just did what we thought was right, and tried to make a killer album."

Moreno on the other hand remembers things differently. "We did make a very conscious choice of who we were going to play shows with. It was hard to be this young band and having to turn down tours. I can't remember how many times I turned down Korn! And they got pissed at us. [Korn frontman] Jonathan would say, 'Why do you hate us?' and I didn't know what to say. I'd tell him, 'Dude, I don't hate you. I love you, guys. You're my friends. But I don't want to tour with you. I don't want to be on the 'Family Values' with you and Limp Bizkit.' The name of the genre was nu metal, so anything that is new is one day going to be old. And I didn't to be old with it."