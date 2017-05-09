Foreigner Announce Rescheduled 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

The iconic band revealed that they will perform in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and – for the first time ever – at London's esteemed Royal Albert Hall.

"Playing at The Royal Albert Hall has been a childhood dream," explains guitarist Mick Jones, "as one of my earliest memories was attending a Gustav Holst concert, mesmerized by Sir Malcolm Sargent conducting 'The Planet Suite.' To perform with my band at this iconic venue decades later is a true honor." Read more here.