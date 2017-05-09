Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foreigner Announce Rescheduled 40th Anniversary Tour Dates
05-09-2017
.
Foreigner

(hennemusic) Foreigner have announced rescheduled dates for a 40th anniversary UK tour. The four-show run, originally planned for this November, has been moved to May 2018 due to "unexpected scheduling issues earlier this year."

The iconic band revealed that they will perform in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and – for the first time ever – at London's esteemed Royal Albert Hall.

"Playing at The Royal Albert Hall has been a childhood dream," explains guitarist Mick Jones, "as one of my earliest memories was attending a Gustav Holst concert, mesmerized by Sir Malcolm Sargent conducting 'The Planet Suite.' To perform with my band at this iconic venue decades later is a true honor." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

