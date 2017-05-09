Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lil Wayne Stage Crasher Taken Down By Goon Squad
05-09-2017
.
Lil Wayne

(Radio.com) Lil Wayne was performing in Miami when a fan jumped on stage, much to his detriment as was chronicled in video footage that has made its way online.

The stage crasher made his way onto the stage during the rap star's set at Rolling Loud in Miami and was promptly taken down by the rapper's "goon squad."

It as a dramatic weekend at the festival, which featured Lil Uzi Vert stage diving from twenty feet in the air, and a man trying to score Kendrick passes by posing as Adele's manager. Check out the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Lil Wayne Music, DVDs, Books and more

Lil Wayne T-shirts and Posters

More Lil Wayne News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lil Wayne Stage Crasher Taken Down By Goon Squad

David Guetta Releases Video For Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne Collaboration

Unreleased Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar Track Leaked Online

DJ Khaled's New Video Features Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, More

Lil Wayne Cuts Concert Short After Fan Tosses Drink At Him

Nicki Minaj Releases Video For 'No Frauds' Featuring Drake and Lil Wayne

Gucci Mane Recruits Lil Wayne For 'Both' Remix

Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Come Up In Drug Trial

David Guetta Streams New Song Featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, David Guetta Team For 'Light My Body Up'


More Stories for Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Have Found Their New Singer- Deep Purple Star On Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Possibility- Tool, A Perfect Circle New Album Release Speculation Addressed- more

Guns N' Roses And The Who Teaming For Historical Show- Ball In Metallica's Court For More Big Four Shows- Journey Stars Says Steve Perry Passed The Torch- Slipknot- more

Led Zeppelin Reunion Rumors Fly Once Again- Blink-182 And Linkin Park Teaming Up For Stadium Shows- Queen Legend Surprises Fans With New Audio-Visual Release- more

Page Too:
Man Arrested After Posing As Adele's Manager- Dave Chappelle Added To Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' Remake- Carrie Underwood Does Surprise Duets With Luke Bryan- more

Travis Scott Says New Music Is Coming 'In a Few Days'- Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance With Stormzy- David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne Collaboration Video- more

Country Legend Loretta Lynn Suffers Stroke- Niall Horan Streams New Single 'Slow Hands'- Prince Estate Must Pay $1 Million To Continue Blocking New EP- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Have Found Their New Singer

Deep Purple Star On Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Possibility

Tool, A Perfect Circle New Album Release Speculation Addressed

Metallica Release 'Hardwired Around the World' Video

Foreigner Announce Rescheduled 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

Iggy Pop And Josh Homme Release Trailer For 'American Valhalla'

Deftones Stars Remember Different Reacts To Nu Metal Label

Dreamcar Streaming New Song 'On The Charts'

Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Meadows Festival Lineup

Adam Lambert Excited About Rami Malek For Freddie Mercury Biopic

Rise Against Announces North American Tour

Royal Blood To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Linkin Park Add Snoop Dogg To Some Upcoming Concerts

Against Me! Announce North American Fall Tour

Guns N' Roses And The Who Teaming For Historical Show

Ball In Metallica's Court For More Big Four Shows

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Arrested After Posing As Adele's Manager

Dave Chappelle Added To Lady Gaga's 'A Star is Born' Remake

Carrie Underwood Does Surprise Duets With Luke Bryan

Harry Styles Releases 'Sign Of The Times' Video

Lil Wayne Stage Crasher Taken Down By Goon Squad

MGMT Announce New Album 'Little Dark Age'

Big Sean Releases 'Jump Out the Window' Video

Selena Gomez Confirms '13 Reasons Why' Renewed For Second Season

Lil Yachty Releases 'Bring it Back' Video

Katy Perry Addresses Taylor Swift Diss Track Speculation

Liam Gallagher's Son Shows Love For Blur Despite Rivalry

Singled Out: Eddy Mann's All I Need Is You

Travis Scott Says New Music Is Coming 'In a Few Days'

Ed Sheeran Does Surprise Performance Of 'Shape of You' With Stormzy

David Guetta Releases Video For Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne Collaboration

Kanye West Social Media Accounts Deleted

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sami Wolf - See You On the Moon

Passport: Tamkrest - Ian Faquini and Paula Santoro- More

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.