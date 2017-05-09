Lil Yachty Releases 'Bring it Back' Video

The clip features a classic movie prom scene. Yachty, dressed in a green polyester tuxedo, is the lonely boy at the dance, and he's singing about wanting his girl to come back to him.

It clearly works, because he ultimately drives her home in a Back to the Future-esque Delorean. The 19-year-old rapper has already released the album tracks 'Harley," and 'Peek A Book" feat. Migos. Watch "Bring it Back" here.