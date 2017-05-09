Rise Against Announces North American Tour

The fall headlining tour will kick off September 14 at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, BC. Rise Against will play two shows at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles in July, skip a month, then hit the road again in September on their own headlining tour.

Every pair of tickets for the upcoming fall headline dates will include a physical copy of the band's new album which is scheduled for release June 9. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 12 via LiveNation. Tour dates here.