Selena Gomez Confirms '13 Reasons Why' Renewed For Second Season

Making the announcement over social media, Gomez posted a video featuring shots of the fictional town of Crestmont from the show, along with the caption, "Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming."

Gomez has talked openly about her own struggles with mental health in the past. In an interview with Billboard last month, she said that she was ready for the backlash that would result from producing a series based on such controversial subject matter.

"It's going to come no matter what. It's not an easy subject to talk about. But I'm very fortunate with how it's doing." Check out her post here.