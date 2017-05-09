Tool, A Perfect Circle New Album Release Speculation Addressed

At the time, the album was slated for a Spring 2017 release but the band's Twitter account shot down that deadline--as well as hope for a new Tool album this year.

On Twitter, a fan wrote, "Hearing rumours of a potential new @aperfectcircle album later this year #PleaseBeTrue." The verified account for A Perfect Circle wrote back: "Not true."

Another fan decided to look on the bright side--if there's no Perfect Circle album coming in 2017, maybe that means there's a new Tool album dropping this year. A Perfect Circle's account gave the same terse response: "Not true." Read more here.