Adema Announce Latest Reunion Of Original Lineup
Adema are repeating history again. The original lineup of the band has announced that they have once again reunited and will be playing a reunion show at the Whiskey A Go Go. The band's original lineup of Mark Chavez, Kris Kohls, Mike Ransom, Dave DeRoo and Tim Fluckey announced on social media that they are back together and plan new music. The will staging their comeback show at the Whiskey A Go-Go in West Hollywood on May 24th. The band staged a similar reunion in 2009 and played a reunion show at the same venue in January of the following year. The band posted the following message on Facebook "We are happy to announce that the original "classic" ADEMA lineup of Kris Kohls, Mike Ransom, Dave DeRoo, Tim Fluckey, and YES - MARKY CHAVEZ is in fact, REUNITED!!! (And it feels so good!) you can catch us live at the World-Famous Whiskey a go-go Wednesday May 24th!!! Writing and recording a new record soon! The Magic is back!"
