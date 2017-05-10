Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Brian Wilson Extends Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary Tour
05-10-2017
Brian Wilson

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson has announced that he has extended his Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary World Tour with new dates in UK, Europe and North America.

The tour celebrates the Beach Boy's landmark "Pet Sounds" album, which was said to be an inspiration for the Beatles "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band".

Wilson had this to say, "We are blown away by the reception of this tour, it's unbelievable how many people love this album. The audiences have been so fantastic and we are honored to play for them. We never expected this reaction so we will continue to perform this album for people as long as they ask us to!"

Pet Sounds Tour Dates:
May 9 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall
May 12 Houston, TX Revention Music Center
May 13 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
May 14 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
May 16 Tulsa, OK Brady Theatre
May 18 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium
May 19 Tucson, AZ Centennial Hall @ University of Arizona
May 20 Laughlin, NV Harrah's Laughlin - Rio Vista
May 22 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
May 24 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre
May 26 Los Angeles, CA Pantages Theatre
May 27 Los Angeles, CA Pantages Theatre
May 28 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
June 15 Honolulu, HI Blaisdell Center
June 29 Odense, DK Odeon
June 30 Copenhagen, DK Tivoli Gardens
July 3 Amsterdam, NL Carre
July 4 Oostende, BE Kursaal Oostend
July 5 Utrecht, NL Grote Zaal
July 8 Bilbao, SP BBK Live
July 9 Montreux, CH Montreux Jazz Fest w/ Bryan Ferry
July 13 Pori, Finland Pori Jazz Festival
July 15 Perugia, IT Umbria Jazz Festival
July 17 Lyon, FR Nuits de Fourviere
July 19 Frankfurt, DE Jahrhunterthalle
July 20 Vienna, AT Konzerthaus
July 23 Galway, IRE Galway Arts Festival
July 25 Dublin, IRE Bord Gais Energy
July 28 Liverpool, UK Liverpool Exhibition Centre
July 29 Lowther Deer Park, UK Kendal Calling
July 30 Lulworth Castle, UK Camp Bestival
Aug 1 London, England Hammersmith Apollo
Aug 2 Sheffield, England Sheffield City Hall
Aug 3 Glasgow, UK Kelingrove Bandstand
Aug 5 Glastonbury, England Glastonbury Extravana
Aug 6 Newcastle, England Times Square Newcastle
Sept 15 Moncton, NB Molson Canadian Centre
Sept 16 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre
Sept 18 Kitchener, ON Centre in The Square
Sept 19 Rochester, NY Kodak Hall @ Eastman Theatre
Sept 21 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino
Sept 22 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre
Sept 23 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Sept 25 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre
Sept 26 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre
Sept 29 New Bedford, MA Zeiterion Theatre
Sept 30 Atlantic City, NJ Golden Nugget
Oct 1 Syracuse, NY Crouse Hinds Theatre
Oct 3 South Bend, IN Morris Performing Arts Center
Oct 4 Toledo, OH Stranahan Theatre
Oct 6 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre
Oct 7 Florence, IN Belterra Casino
Oct 8 Peoria, IL Civic Center Theater
Oct 12 Fresno, CA The Big Fresno Fair
Oct 13 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery
Oct 14 Costa Mesa, CA Pacific Amphitheatre

