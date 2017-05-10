Brian Wilson Extends Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary Tour

The tour celebrates the Beach Boy's landmark "Pet Sounds" album, which was said to be an inspiration for the Beatles "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band".

Wilson had this to say, "We are blown away by the reception of this tour, it's unbelievable how many people love this album. The audiences have been so fantastic and we are honored to play for them. We never expected this reaction so we will continue to perform this album for people as long as they ask us to!"

Pet Sounds Tour Dates:

May 9 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall

May 12 Houston, TX Revention Music Center

May 13 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 14 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 16 Tulsa, OK Brady Theatre

May 18 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium

May 19 Tucson, AZ Centennial Hall @ University of Arizona

May 20 Laughlin, NV Harrah's Laughlin - Rio Vista

May 22 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

May 24 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre

May 26 Los Angeles, CA Pantages Theatre

May 27 Los Angeles, CA Pantages Theatre

May 28 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

June 15 Honolulu, HI Blaisdell Center

June 29 Odense, DK Odeon

June 30 Copenhagen, DK Tivoli Gardens

July 3 Amsterdam, NL Carre

July 4 Oostende, BE Kursaal Oostend

July 5 Utrecht, NL Grote Zaal

July 8 Bilbao, SP BBK Live

July 9 Montreux, CH Montreux Jazz Fest w/ Bryan Ferry

July 13 Pori, Finland Pori Jazz Festival

July 15 Perugia, IT Umbria Jazz Festival

July 17 Lyon, FR Nuits de Fourviere

July 19 Frankfurt, DE Jahrhunterthalle

July 20 Vienna, AT Konzerthaus

July 23 Galway, IRE Galway Arts Festival

July 25 Dublin, IRE Bord Gais Energy

July 28 Liverpool, UK Liverpool Exhibition Centre

July 29 Lowther Deer Park, UK Kendal Calling

July 30 Lulworth Castle, UK Camp Bestival

Aug 1 London, England Hammersmith Apollo

Aug 2 Sheffield, England Sheffield City Hall

Aug 3 Glasgow, UK Kelingrove Bandstand

Aug 5 Glastonbury, England Glastonbury Extravana

Aug 6 Newcastle, England Times Square Newcastle

Sept 15 Moncton, NB Molson Canadian Centre

Sept 16 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre

Sept 18 Kitchener, ON Centre in The Square

Sept 19 Rochester, NY Kodak Hall @ Eastman Theatre

Sept 21 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino

Sept 22 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

Sept 23 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Sept 25 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre

Sept 26 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

Sept 29 New Bedford, MA Zeiterion Theatre

Sept 30 Atlantic City, NJ Golden Nugget

Oct 1 Syracuse, NY Crouse Hinds Theatre

Oct 3 South Bend, IN Morris Performing Arts Center

Oct 4 Toledo, OH Stranahan Theatre

Oct 6 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

Oct 7 Florence, IN Belterra Casino

Oct 8 Peoria, IL Civic Center Theater

Oct 12 Fresno, CA The Big Fresno Fair

Oct 13 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

Oct 14 Costa Mesa, CA Pacific Amphitheatre