Eagles Of Death Metal's Historic Paris Show Set For Release
05-10-2017
.
Eagles Of Death Metal

The Eagles of Death Metal's triumphant live return to Paris following the horrific 2015 terrorist attack at the Bataclan was captured for a new DVD and double album release.

"I Love You All the Time - Live at The Olympia in Paris" is set to be released on August 4th in various formats including DVD, 2 CD, and digitally (audio and video).

The performances on "I Love You All The Time" were captured during the band's February 16th concert at the Olympia Hall, which marked the band's first live performance in the French city since the Bataclan tragedy on November 13, 2015 where 89 people were killed.

Frontman Jesse Hughes had this to say, "The people of Paris have always been incredible to us, and our feeling of love towards this beautiful city and its people has been reinforced a million times over this past month.

"Hearing the stories of the survivors, the injured and those who have lost loved ones has been overwhelming. Not returning to finish our set was never an option."

As well as the full Olympia concert, bonus material includes three live video tracks from the band's October 2015 performance at L.A.'s Teragram Ballroom "Anything 'Cept The Truth", "Bad Dream Mama" and "Shasta Beast" [bonus tracks are not featured on the 2CD format].

Tracklisting"
1) Intro: Il Est Cinq Heures, Paris S'Éveille
2) I Only Want You
3) Don't Speak (I Came To Make A Bang!)
4) So Easy
5) Complexity
6) Whorehoppin' (Sh*t, Goddamn)
7) I Love You All The Time
8) Cherry Cola
9) The Reverend
10) Got A Woman
11) I Got A Feelin' (Just Nineteen)
12) Stuck In The Metal
13) Miss Alissa
14) I Like To Move In The Night
15) Secret Plans
16) Wannabe In L.A.
17) Bag O' Miracles
18) Save A Prayer
19) I Want You So Hard (Boy's Bad News)
20) Speaking In Tongues

Eagles Of Death Metal's Historic Paris Show Set For Release

Eagles Of Death Metal's Historic Paris Show Set For Release

Eagles Of Death Metal's Historic Paris Show Set For Release

