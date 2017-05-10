Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jared Leto Featured In New 'Blade Runner 2049' Trailer
05-10-2017
.
Jared Leto

(Radio.com) It looks like Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto might be playing yet another "bad boy" villain, as seen in the just released trailer for the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 film.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, this film is the long anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott's 1982 cult classic Blade Runner. The actor/frontman will appear with original cast member and Hollywood giant Harrison Ford, along with Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Robin White and Mackenzie Davis.

Ford will reprise his role Rick Deckard in the movie, which takes place 30 years after the events of the last film. Blade Runner 2049 is slated for an Oct. 6 release. Watch the trailer here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

